Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko will test the Russian vaccine against coronavirus, writes BelTA…

This was stated by the head of the Russian government Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

Mishustin also confirmed that the Russian Federation will help the republic with a vaccine against COVID-19.

Prior to that, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko agreed that Belarus would become one of the first countries to receive a coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Center in cooperation with the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

The Ministry of Health previously reported that post-registration studies of the COVID-19 vaccine are scheduled to be completed on December 31, 2022.

As a reminder, Mishustin arrived in Minsk today for talks with Roman Golovchenko and Alexander Lukashenko. It was noted that one of the issues on the current bilateral agenda is related to the prospects for restructuring the debt of Belarus to Russia in the amount of one billion dollars.