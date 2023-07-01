A few weeks ago one of the worst rated video games of the year was released, The Lord of the Rings: Gollumtitle that did not meet in any way, be it in gameplay, graphics, history or tribute to The Lord of the rings. For that reason, its developers, Daedalic Entertainmenthave decided to withdraw from the part of creating new titles.

According to a news magazine report GamesWirtschaft, Daedalic He said 25 people on his team of more than 90 have been affected, saying it was a “difficult decision” but one that will mark a new beginning. In an email, a representative said eight “promising releases” are still coming this fiscal year, though whether they are being developed by the studio or someone else was not specified.

Here his quote:

Although The Lord of the Rings: Gollum did not live up to the expectations we had for the game, we are very grateful for the opportunity and learning experience it gave us. It’s a difficult break, but also a new beginning in the already long history of Daedalic Entertainment. We greatly value each and every member of our team and it is important to us that the transition goes as smoothly as possible. Therefore, we will help our former employees to find new opportunities within our network.

It is worth mentioning that it is not the definitive end of the company, but now they are going to dedicate themselves solely to the publication of titles. So now they will only have development studies in charge. projects like surviving Deponia they will be moved to different teams, and that means that they are not discarded, there will only be a small delay while they adapt.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: It’s a bit sad, especially for users who will have to leave their jobs to pursue something else. At least some of them will be reassigned and will retain economic stability.