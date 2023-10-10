According to a recent report, Daedalic Entertainmentthe developer behind the infamous game Lord of the Rings: Gollumhas stated that the apology was generated by the text editor he uses artificial intelligence known as ChatGPT. This report also claims that the developers were unaware that this apology had been written and that it was a decision by their editor, Nacon. Furthermore, employees of Daedalic Entertainment They also detailed what went wrong during the development of Lord of the Rings: Gollum.

Earlier this year, the licensed game launched to overwhelming negative response, evidenced by how Lord of the Rings: Gollum became one of the lowest-rated games of 2023. Several critics and fans have cited the game’s technical issues as the main factors in this negative reception, compounded by gameplay that many found derivative and uninteresting. The graphics weren’t a big selling point either, just as its narrative wasn’t compelling for many. As a result, the game failed to meet many people’s expectations, and players were negatively impressed with the great licensed game.

Recently, the developers have spoken out about the troubled development and the source of the problems the team faced. Anonymous employees of Daedalic Entertainment were interviewed by German gaming outlet GameTwo, and some discussed the relationship between developers and their publisher, Nacon. One of the topics that was brought up was the apology regarding the problematic launch of Gollum which was published on the game’s official Twitter account.

According to Daedalicthis apology was written using the software ChatGPTof which the developer had no knowledge of its wording or content before publication, and claims that everything was handled by Nacon. Regarding the apology made by Lord of the Rings: Gollummany players claimed that the revelation that Nacon had used ChatGPT to generate it was the reason why it seemed uncommitted and insincere. The biggest indicator in retrospect that this apology was written without supervision was the misspelling of the game’s title, referring to it as Lord of the Ring: Gollum in the publication.

The average development budget for a AAA game in 2023 is typically around $50-300 million, while the budget for Gollum It was more modest, 15 million euros. According to a former senior designer, this lack of funds and time was a major factor in the game being released in the state it was in. The developers explained how many features had to be reduced because of this, such as a scene that was limited to showing Gollum listening to two main characters, since they didn’t have time to animate the characters. With this report, more blame may be placed on the game’s publisher, Naconinstead of the developers.

Lord of the Rings: Gollum is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/Swith a version for switch which will arrive at a later date.

Via: GameRant

Editor’s note: This game is horrible just to look at. There is a relaxation with licenses Lord of the Rings that in the long run it will damage the reputation of the work and they have not realized it or they do not care in order to generate money with it. The fact that the apology was written with ChatGPT it only reflects the level of commitment they had to the game and the importance they place on their audience.