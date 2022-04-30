In the splendid Tottenham training center, everyone says hello in Italian. With the appointment of Fabio Paratici as general manager in the summer, the London club has begun to look a lot at Serie A. Conte, Bentancur and Kulusevski have embraced the project this season, but the first shot signed by the former Juventus director is was another. In the summer of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lukaku’s farewells, the Italian league also greeted one of its best goalkeepers, Pierluigi Gollini, who didn’t think twice about choosing an ambitious project like that of the Spurs. Even at the cost of doing the latter. Manchester United, Aston Villa and now Tottenham.