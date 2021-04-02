An increase in the number of coronavirus infections may occur in April-May. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova warned about this, reports TASS…

“Fluctuations in the number of citizens who become ill with a new coronavirus infection are not excluded, and here stabilization may give way to some growth,” she said, referring to the opinion of scientists who believe that COVID-19 will be a seasonal disease.

Golikova noted that it is now important to achieve herd immunity, and urged Russians to get vaccinated and continue to comply with restrictive measures.

Earlier, Natalya Pshenichnaya, deputy director for clinical and analytical work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, said that under an optimistic scenario, the coronavirus epidemic in Russia should end in six months, with a pessimistic one – in a year.