More than 50 countries of the world use Russian developments to combat coronavirus. Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova told about this on Friday, January 15.

“In Russia, more than 200 test systems have been developed and registered to detect coronavirus and antibodies to it. I would like to note that Russian developments, and you know this well, are now being used in more than 50 countries of the world, ”she said during a meeting with leading Russian epidemiologists and virologists.

According to Golikova, Russian President Vladimir Putin has supported the expansion of research into COVID-19 and other infections. The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that the country is developing express and PCR tests to diagnose coronavirus infection and tests that can determine the presence of antibodies to it in the blood.

In addition, Russian specialists are constantly studying a new strain of coronavirus detected in the UK, monitoring the condition of COVID-19 patients and those vaccinated, and this work is already yielding results, Golikova said. According to her, more than 600 samples of coronavirus strains are being studied in the Russian Federation, over 400 of them have already been fully deciphered.

On the same day, the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said that the situation with COVID-19 in Russia can be called calm against the background of what is happening in other countries.

