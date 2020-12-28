Mortality in Russia for 11 months of 2020 increased by 13.8% compared to the corresponding period of 2019, over 80% of the increase is associated with COVID-19. Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova said this on Monday, December 28

“According to Rosstat data, which they will publish today, mortality in January-November 2020 will increase by 13.8% compared to the same period last year,” Golikova said during a briefing.

She clarified that more than 81% of the increase in overall mortality that occurred during this period of time is attributable to the coronavirus and the consequences of the COVID-19 disease.

On December 23, Golikova reported a decrease in cancer and infant mortality. According to her, for 10 months of 2020, mortality from neoplasms decreased by 1.9%, from external causes – by 2.5%, some infectious and parasitic diseases – by 8.8%, the infant mortality rate decreased by 8.3% …