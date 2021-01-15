Russia has the opportunity to vaccinate the population against coronavirus free of charge to achieve any share of population immunity, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said during a meeting with epidemiologists and virologists. Reported by RIA News…

According to Golikova, the authorities have the opportunity to vaccinate Russians with any share of population immunity free of charge – “at least 60 percent, at least 70 percent, at least 90 percent.” She noted that the main thing in this is the desire of the citizens themselves to get vaccinated.

The Deputy Prime Minister asked the specialists to promptly transmit information about changes in the situation in order to promptly correct decisions.

Earlier, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said that 60 percent of the Russian population could be vaccinated against coronavirus in a year and called it a great achievement. Mass vaccination, she said, should be organized in such a way that by the beginning of the new epidemic season in the fall of 2021, Russians have already formed immunity to coronavirus.

Currently, two vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in Russia. Since December 5, the country has been vaccinated with Sputnik V.