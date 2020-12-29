Russians will be able to choose which vaccine against coronavirus to vaccinate, said on Monday, December 28, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova. According to her, now residents of some regions already have this opportunity.

Golikova noted that the second vaccine has already entered the civilian circulation of the Tula, Rostov regions and Moscow. And “just” two new parties were sent into civil circulation “in a wider range” of regions.

“They already have such an opportunity (to choose a vaccine. – Ed.). The second vaccine in small batches – about 30 thousand – has already gone into civilian circulation, “- quotes Golikova “RIA News”…

Golikova added that Russians will have the opportunity to choose with the advent of each new vaccine. She expressed hope that in the first quarter of the coming year, “it will be so.”

To date, the Ministry of Health has registered the Sputnik V drugs of the Gamaleya Center and EpiVacCorona of the Vector Center. The Chumakov Center vaccine is under development. It is expected to be registered in early 2021.

A large-scale vaccination against coronavirus began in Russia on December 15. According to the head of the research, the chief researcher of the Central Clinical Hospital Nikita Lomakin, patients vaccinated with the EpiVacCorona and Sputnik V vaccines tolerate both drugs equally. In the overwhelming majority, everything is asymptomatic, there are no complaints.

Registration for vaccinations for people over 60 began in Moscow on December 28. The Ministry of Health approved the use of the Sputnik V vaccine for people over 60 on December 26.