Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Tatyana Golikova on Monday, December 28, said that the continuation of vaccination against coronavirus in the country after the New Year will improve the epidemiological situation by spring.

“Making forecasts is the most thankless thing, but considering that a sufficient number of people have already been ill and have natural immunity, plus we started vaccination in December. If, after the New Year, vaccination is promoted even more actively, then, of course, we will receive more positive results on the epidemiological situation, “she quotes”RIA News“.

On the eve of the academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, head of the specialized research department for the prevention and control of AIDS at the Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor Vadim Pokrovsky predicted that the COVID-19 pandemic will decline in 2021. However, according to him, mankind next year will not cope with the spread of tuberculosis, HIV infection and malaria.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin two days earlier called the generally tense situation with the spread of coronavirus infection in the country.

On December 19, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, admitted that the coronavirus pandemic could end in the Russian Federation by spring or earlier. According to the country’s Minister of Health, Mikhail Murashko, vaccination will have a positive effect on the epidemiological situation, but the coronavirus will still continue to exist and “will persist to a certain extent.”

Popova stressed that in the presence of antibodies to a new coronavirus infection, there is no need to be vaccinated.

Large-scale vaccination against coronavirus started in Russia on December 15. Moreover, it began in Moscow on December 5. Citizens are inoculated with the Russian drug “Sputnik V”, which was developed at the Gamaleya Center and became the first vaccine against coronavirus in Russia and the world. The overall effectiveness of this vaccine exceeded 91%. At the same time, for severe cases of COVID-19, the effectiveness was 100%.

According to the headquarters in Russia, to date, 3,078,035 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, 55,265 people have died, and 2,471,309 have recovered.

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8-800-2000-112.