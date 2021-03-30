The potential for an increase in the size of the Russian population has not been exhausted, said on Tuesday, March 30, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova during a meeting of the Council under the Government of the Russian Federation on issues of guardianship in the social sphere.

“We are still considering the issue, despite all the difficulties, of the increase in the number of the Russian population and Russian citizens. I would like to emphasize once again that our potential has not been exhausted, ”she said.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that the coronavirus pandemic has made its own adjustments, but the measures taken in 2020 will have a delayed effect.

Golikova also emphasized the need to strengthen the set of measures that is being implemented within the framework of the national projects “Demography” and “Health”.

In October last year, a draft of the Unified Plan for Achieving National Development Goals was published, which stated that in 2020, against the backdrop of a pandemic, the population of Russia will decrease by 352 thousand people, which will be the maximum since 2006.

According to the document, a positive population growth rate will be achieved only in 2030: in 2021, a decline of 290 thousand is predicted, in 2022 – 238 thousand, in 2023 – 189 thousand, and in 2024 – 165 thousand people.

In July 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the country’s national development goals for the period up to 2030. The main goals specified in the document are to increase the population of the country, improve the living standards of citizens, create comfortable conditions for their residence, as well as reveal the talent of each person.