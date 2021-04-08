11.1 million Russian families received maternity capital during the program. Such data on Thursday, April 8, was provided by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

More than 80% of families have also applied to use the funds, she said.

“As of April 1, 2021, in total 11.1 million Russian families received maternity capital during the implementation of the program. At the same time, 7 million allocated maternity capital to improve their living conditions, “- said Golikova.

As the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized, the topic of housing continues to maintain a leading position among Russians.

On April 1, State Duma deputy Inga Yumasheva proposed measures to stimulate the growth of the birth rate of the population. According to her, for this it is necessary to take such measures as the introduction of permanent and decent payments for the birth of a child, and they need to be paid from the moment the mother is registered for pregnancy.

At the end of March, the lower house of parliament also proposed to ban the transfer of materkapital funds to consumer credit cooperatives (CCPs), in order to exclude the possibility of cashing out money. This operation, as the experts recalled, is prohibited, the violation falls under Art. 159.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and is qualified by the court as fraud in receiving payments and benefits.