The Ministry of Labor has prepared a draft plan for identifying shadow employment and its legalization, developed as part of the instruction of the President of Russia. Following the consideration of the project, the department was instructed to finalize the plan and coordinate it with the regions. This was announced to reporters at the secretariat of Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova on Tuesday, September 21.

Earlier on the same day, the Deputy Prime Minister held a meeting of the interdepartmental working group on the restoration of the labor market, it was held in the format of a video conference.

The Ministry of Labor was instructed to agree on the revised plan of measures with the plenipotentiary representatives of the President of Russia in the federal districts, interested departments, state extra-budgetary funds and organizations.

The department will also submit it to the government for subsequent consideration at a meeting of the working group.

During the meeting, the issue of the situation on the regional labor markets and measures to restore the employed population in 2021 to pre-pandemic values ​​was also considered. The leaders of the Udmurt Republic, Trans-Baikal and Krasnodar Territories spoke about the state of the regional labor markets.

So, in Transbaikalia, the target indicator for the restoration of the employed population of 23.7 thousand people was achieved by 99.4%. But there is a significant migration outflow of the population, which is 1.6 times higher than the migration loss coefficient in the Far Eastern Federal District.

In the Krasnodar Territory, the target was reached by 98%, but in April 2021 the figure reached 100.5%, which indicates a negative trend in achieving the target and is due to the seasonal nature of work in the field of agriculture, the secretariat said.

In Udmurtia, the target indicator for the restoration of employment of the population of 32.5 thousand people was achieved by 98.9%, but there is also a significant migration decline in the population of the republic.

Last year, the Federation Council stated that 30–40% of Russians receive unofficial salaries, and the shadow market for salaries is 10 trillion rubles. At the same time, the RANEPA spoke about the reduction of informal employment in 2020. However, it is impossible to really calculate these hidden earnings, as experts noted.

On August 13, at a meeting to discuss approaches to the implementation of the instructions of the Russian President, Golikova said that the country would reach a pre-pandemic employment rate by the fall of this year.

At the beginning of the same month, the head of the Ministry of Labor Anton Kotyakov said that the unemployment rate in Russia is rapidly returning to pre-pandemic levels. According to him, before the pandemic, the unemployment rate was 4.6-4.7%, and by the end of June 2020, it rose to 4.8%.

In July, Russian President Vladimir Putin also reported that the country’s unemployment rate has almost returned to the level of 2019, but many people still face “difficulties in finding a job.”

In June, the Ministry of Labor said that the number of registered unemployed in Russia for the month dropped to 1.292 million people. The number of vacancies announced by employers to the employment services amounted to 2,134.25 thousand.