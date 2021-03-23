A second lockdown due to the coronavirus in Russia would be a blow to the population and the economy, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said in an interview with journalist Anton Krasovsky for transmission “Antonyms”.

“If we close now, it will be a blow and psychological for people, because people did not tolerate self-isolation, and for the economy,” she said.

Earlier, the Deputy Prime Minister announced a steady decline in the incidence of coronavirus in Russia. According to her, the incidence rate per 100 thousand population is 7.5. This figure is the lowest in recent years, while she called for continued precautions.