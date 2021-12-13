Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova, presenting the bill on the introduction of QR codes on vaccination against coronavirus, on Monday, December 13, said that there was no talk of limiting human rights.

“It is often said that we are talking about restricting any rights of citizens. So, I want to say that this bill is not talking about any restrictions on the rights of citizens. It is … about the procedure for providing services when there is a strong epidemiological rise and at the same time it is necessary to preserve life in the region, the functioning of all systems and, among other things, to achieve a decrease in the incidence rate, ”she said, speaking at the State Duma.

Earlier on Monday, State Duma Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy said that the bill on the introduction of QR codes on vaccination against COVID-19 or the presence of antibodies to infection on long-distance trains and flights should not be accepted in a hurry, so work on it continues. According to him, “there are still many questions.”

On the same day, the Chairman of the State Duma Viacheslav Volodin announced the withdrawal from consideration of the project on QR codes in transport. According to him, this is “the result of a dialogue between the State Duma and the government based on taking into account the views of the regions and citizens’ appeals.”

On December 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the draft law on QR codes in public places and on some types of transport is of a framework nature and should be worked out, including with the regions. According to the head of state, before introducing QR codes in transport, one should make sure that the entire system is ready for this.

On December 7, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov noted that the issue of introducing QR codes on vaccination against COVID-19 is quite difficult, the presence of different opinions among the regions on this topic is part of the work process. He pointed out that experts will consider all the nuances, including potential risks.

A large-scale vaccination campaign is underway in Russia. Citizens are vaccinated for free. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVak.

