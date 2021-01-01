Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova on Thursday, December 31, congratulated the participants of the All-Russian competition “Big Change” on the New Year, noting that 2020 was not an easy year, but at the same time it helped to learn a lot.

“New Year is a holiday loved by everyone since childhood, the time when we gather with the closest people, make plans for the future and, of course, believe in miracles,” Golikova quotes “RIA News“..

According to her, 2020 was not an easy year, we had to face difficult events in the country and the world, “but we managed and learned a lot.” So modern technologies made distance learning possible, discovered new ways of communication, once again proved how important personal communication, mutual help and support are.

In conclusion, the Deputy Prime Minister added that the support of our loved ones makes us stronger, this is the most valuable thing in the life of every person and wished everyone success, good health and the fulfillment of our most cherished desires.

Earlier, the participants of the competition “Big Change” Happy New Year, the first deputy head of the presidential administration of the Russian Federation Sergei Kirienko.

On November 30, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova said that the Russian vaccines against coronavirus Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona are different, but both are good.