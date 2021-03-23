To achieve herd immunity, 69 million Russians need to be vaccinated, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said in an interview with journalist Anton Krasovsky for transmission “Antonyms”.

“We have determined for ourselves the number of citizens who need to be vaccinated to achieve collective immunity. It is almost 69 million people, “she said.

With the pace that we have now, we can reach these figures in August 2020, the Deputy Prime Minister added.

Earlier, Golikova said that collective immunity to coronavirus in Russia can be achieved in July, August or earlier.

Mass vaccination against coronavirus in Russia began on December 18, however, vaccination was available for certain categories of citizens from December 5. Vaccination is done mainly with the two-component vaccine “Sputnik V”.