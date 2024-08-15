TOKYO (Reuters)

Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama and his team were robbed during a stopover in London on their way to the first round of the FedEx Cup golf qualifiers after winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, Japanese media reported.

The former Masters champion told Japan’s Golf Digest that his wallet was stolen, as were the passports and visas of his assistant Shota Hayato and his coach Mikihito Kurumiya.

Hayato and Kurumiya have returned to Japan and are working to have their documents reissued, world No. 12 Matsuyama told the magazine’s website.

The earliest they could travel to the United States would be the season-ending tournament, which runs from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1. “There’s a chance they could do it, but we have to go into the tournament thinking our chances are close to zero,” Matsuyama told Golf Digest.

Matsuyama won Japan’s first Olympic medal in men’s golf in Paris.