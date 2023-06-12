Golfer went to congratulate the winner and was rammed by security guards

nick taylor was awarded this Sunday on the fourth hole of the tiebreaker the canadian open before english Tommy Fleetwood, making him the first Canadian to win the tournament since 1954.

After becoming the first Canadian to win the tournament in 69 years, Taylor declared that he had no words to express his feelings.

tremendous surprise

“I’m speechless. It’s the best feeling I’ve ever felt,” said an excited

Taylor.

Behind Taylor and Fleetwood, the English Tyrrell Hatton and Aaron Rai were tied for third place along with the Taiwanese CT Pan, with 272 strokes.

For his part, the Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy he finished tied for ninth place with 276 shots after finishing the day with 72 shots.

When it was all over, something incredible happened.. Adam Hadwin, his compatriot and player, ran to embrace the champion with a bottle of champagne in hand, but did not reach the goal.

Members of tournament security caught him in a classic play of the nfl and they didn’t let him go.

Of course, the guards didn’t know that he was a player and that he was allowed on the field.

