The famous golfer Tiger Woods had an accident near Los Angeles, he was hospitalized, reports ABC News…

According to the TV channel, the athlete’s condition is assessed as grave. Woods’ agent explained that the golfer received multiple injuries to his legs, and an operation is underway.

The accident happened on the border of Rolling Hills and Rancho Palos Verdes. Besides the 45-year-old golfer, there was a driver and another passenger in the car. The car drove into a ditch and turned over.

Former American leader Donald Trump wished Woods a speedy recovery.

Get well soon, Tiger. You are a real champion, ”he said.

Note that the statement of the Republican was published on Twitter by his adviser Jason Miller.

Recall that in 2009 Woods’ car hit a fire hydrant and crashed into a tree. After the accident, there were reports in the media that Woods was in an accident due to a quarrel with his wife, who convicted him of treason.

Earlier it was reported that Tiger Woods underwent another operation after a back injury.