American golfer Tiger Woods was discharged from the hospital after an accident in California that occurred on February 23. The athlete announced this in his Twitter-account.

“I am pleased to announce that I have returned home and continue to recover,” Woods wrote. He thanked doctors and medical workers, as well as fans for their words of support. The athlete added that he will now recover at home and “work to get stronger every day.”

Tiger Woods had an accident on February 23rd. He rolled over in an SUV in California and was seriously injured. Rescuers had to cut the car to get the athlete. The golfer received numerous fractures, and therefore underwent several operations. A metal rod was installed in the area of ​​the tibia.

Woods is a 15-time Major tournament winner. In total, he has won 82 PGA Tours and 40 European Tours throughout his career. The American became the first billionaire athlete, although he earned most of his funds not from participating in tournaments, but from advertising contracts.