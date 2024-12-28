The American golfer Scottie Schefflernumber one in the world, has injured his right hand after suffering a domestic accident on Christmas Day and will be out for three to four weeks, according to his representative this Friday.

“On Christmas Day, while I was preparing dinner, Scottie suffered a puncture wound to the palm of his right hand. due to broken glass,” reports Scheffler’s representative, Blake Smith, in a statement published this Friday.

“Small fragments of glass remained in the palm that required surgery. He’s been told he should be back to 100% in three or four weeks. Unfortunately, he will have to withdraw from The Sentry (January 2-5). Their next scheduled tournament is The American Express” (January 16-19), adds Smith.

In 2024 Scheffler won nine titles, including seven on the PGA Tour. In a dream year, he won the Masters and The Players for the second time, won the Olympic gold medal and crowned his season with a victory in the Tour Championship to win his first FedExCup.

Scheffler is the first player since Tiger Woods (2005-07) to win the PGA TOUR Player of the Year award in three consecutive years.

He has been ranked number 1 in the world for every week of 2024 and became the first player since Tiger Woods in 2009 to hold the top spot for an entire year.