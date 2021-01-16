American fashion designer Ralph lauren withdrew its sponsorship of golfer Justin Thomas, six days after television microphones picked up a homophobic insult from the PGA’s No. 3 ranking during a tournament in Hawaii.

Thomas apologized the next day for his “terrible” and “inexcusable” comment, but in a statement on Friday the 15th, the clothing firm said his words could not be associated with his brand.

“We believe in the dignity of all people, regardless of age, race, gender identity, ethnicity, political affiliation or sexual orientation,” Ralph Lauren Corporation said in a statement.

Justin Thomas in action during the US Open Championship in September 2020.. (AP Photo / Charles Krupa)

“This is part of our long-standing commitment to fostering cultures of belonging, in the workplace and in communities around the world. We are put off by Mr. Thoma’s recent languages, which is totally inconsistent with our values, “he added.

Thomas, a 27-year-old American, delivered the anti-gay slur on the fourth hole of his third round at the United States PGA Tournament of Champions in Hawaii after missing a five-foot par putt, causing an immediate stir. on social media.

Thomas, who was defending the crown, after failing a putt of barely five feet on the 4th hole yelled “fagot”, a word that can be translated as “fagot”. A moment of fever that clearly caught a microphone from the television broadcasting the tournament.

Criticism immediately appeared and the player had to come out to speak at the end of his lap: “It’s inexcusable. First of all, apologize. There are no excuses. I’m an adult, I’m older and there is no reason to say something like that. It’s awful. I am extremely embarrassed. “

And he continued: “I’m not like that, I’m not that type of person, although unfortunately it turned out that way and I have to admit it. I ask for a thousand pardons. I am sorry for all those who may have been offended and I ask for your forgiveness. I will learn from this and be better in the future. What I did is wrong and I have no words, I don’t know much else to say. “

From the Ralph Lauren company they reported: “While we acknowledge that he has apologized and acknowledges the severity of his words, he is a paid ambassador for our brand and his actions conflict with the inclusive culture that we strive to defend.”

“Reflecting on the responsibility we have to all of our shareholders, we have decided to discontinue our sponsorship of Mr. Thomas at this time.”

“In making this decision, our hope is that Mr. Thomas will do the hard and necessary work to re-partner with us, truly examining this incident, learning, growing, and ultimately using his platform to promote inclusion.”

Justin Thomas greets Tiger’s son Charlie Woods during a tournament in Orlando. Photo Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images / AFP

Thomas, who won a major title at the 2017 PGA Championship, finished third in the event, which he had won in 2020.

With information from AFP