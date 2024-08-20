Golf | Why was attention paid to the golf star’s walk?

Golf|Hideki Matsuyama was interviewed by the head judge.

of Japan Hideki Matsuyama was well on his way to victory over the weekend at a PGA Tour tournament in Mephis. Then, on hole 12, a surprising thing happened: the tournament’s head judgei Gary Young took him in for an interview.

Tells about the case, among other things USA Today.

It was that Matsuyama was suspected of having stepped on a putt near the green with his foot.

“From several video angles, it looked like it was close. Close enough that we had to talk and unfortunately this had to be done in the middle of the round”, the main judge of the tournament Gary Young stated.

The conversation and after watching the new camera angle, the jury interpreted that the impact point was about a meter away from Matsuyama’s step. That’s why he wasn’t punished. The penalty would have been two penalty strokes.

Did the incident affect Matsuyama’s playing? At least he started making mistakes, but in the end the Japanese won the tournament and pocketed the $3.6 million prize money.

The United States came in second place Xander Schauffele and Norway Viktor Hovland. They trailed Matsuyama by two strokes, so if Matsuyama had been penalized, the victory would have become the third-straight