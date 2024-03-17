Golf | Välimäki, who is playing his PGA debut season, finished in 54th place in Florida in a tough competition

The competition was won by Scottie Scheffler of the United States with a total score of 20 under par.

Golf a Finn playing his debut season on the men's PGA tour Sami Välimäki placed in the split 54th place in the tough level The Players Championship in Florida, USA.

Välimäki, who made it to the weekend rounds in Jacksonville, played his best round on the third day with a result of three under par, but the final round of the fourth day went to the plus side by two strokes, announced the Finnish Golf Association.

In the end, Välimäki's total score was two under par.

The race was won by the United States Scottie Scheffler with a total score of 20 under par. Scheffler took home $4.5 million. The total prize pool of the competition was 25 million.