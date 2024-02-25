Monday, February 26, 2024
Golf | Välimäki was competing for a million pot – that's how much the second place brought

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 25, 2024
in World Europe
Winner Jake Knapp takes home a hefty $1.458 million prize.

Finnish golfer Sami Välimäki collected a plush pot on the other hand In a PGA Tour event in Mexico. The race started on Sunday evening Finnish time and ended around one in the morning.

The victory was taken by the American Jake Knappwho, like Välimäki, played his first season on the PGA tour.

Knapp takes home a hefty $1.458 million prize for his win. In euros, Knapp's profit is about 1.35 million. The prize value of the Mexican competition is 8.1 million dollars.

Välimäki's account day is not bad either, because as the second runner-up, he receives 882,900 dollars from the prize pool, i.e. more than 815,000 euros. For the entire last season, Välimäki earned 1.6 million euros in prize money.

The ranking of the Mexico competition is the best of Välimäki's PGA career so far. Välimäki lost to Knapp by only two strokes.

Third place in the Mexico race was shared by Germany Stephan JägerTaiwanese CT Pan and the United States Justin Lower with a total score of -14. All of them are promised 429,300 dollars, or about 396,881 euros.

