Golf | Välimäki finished second on the PGA tour, Knapp of the United States won

Sami Välimäki from Nokia is the first Finn to play on the PGA tour.

Finnish golfer Sami Välimäki finished second in golf's PGA Tour event in Mexico. The final round was played on Sunday evening Finnish time.

The United States ran away to victory at the Mexico Open Jake Knapp. Knapp was playing his first season on the PGA Tour. Knapp won the competition with a score of -19.

Välimäki, who entered the final round from second place, rose to the top spot shared with Knapp twice during the race, on the 7th fairway thanks to an eagle and on the 12th fairway with the help of birdies. Knapp and Välimäki had a score of -18 at that time.

On the 13th fairway, Välimäki's shot went into the bunker, and Knapp took the lead alone, where he stayed until the end of the race. Välimäki finished second with a score of -17.

A Nokian The 25-year-old Välimäki is the first Finn to play on the PGA tour.

If Välimäki had won in Mexico, he would have been the first Finnish man to have won on the world's most prestigious tour. Finnish golfer Matilda Castren made Finnish golf history in June 2021, when she became the first Finn to win on the world's toughest women's professional tour, the American-led LPGA. The achievement came at the LPGA Mediheal Championship played in Daly City, California, where many of the world's best players participated.

of Mexico the prize value of the competition is 8.1 million dollars. The winner Earns 1.46 million dollars from the pot, or 1.35 million euros. Second place Earns $882,900 and third $558,900.

Third place in Mexico is shared by three players with a score of -14.

For the entire last season, Välimäki earned 1.6 million euros in prize money.