Golf | Välimäki and Samooja dropped out of the golf major competition: “I miss learning something from this”

Phil Mickelson, 50, leads the PGA Champioship. He could become the oldest winner of the major races.

Sami Välimäki missed five and Kalle Samooja six strokes from the U.S. PGA Championship sequel in golf in the United States.

Välimäki used 76 strokes on Friday’s windy Kiawah Island field in South Carolina for the Friday round. On Thursday, the Nokian played the field with 78 strokes.

Samoa was going for the last two rounds after the opening day (74 strokes), but Friday’s poor 80-stroke round also dropped him from the sequel.

Samooja played in the major tournament for the first time. Välimäki was involved in the US Open a year ago and was eliminated after two rounds.

“Yes, there was no man at his sharpest. The softness of the greens and the really strong wind caused problems. I just didn’t get the ball close. I miss something to learn from this. I have to digest a little more this week for a moment, ”Samooja said in a statement.

The result was five strokes over the pair (+5).

The difficult and long field also came to the fate of many well-known gamblers. Among other things, the number one player on the world list Dustin Johnson (+6), one of the favorites of the race Justin Thomas (+6) and Spanish Sergio Garcia (+6) joined the Finns.

The last time the world’s number one player was eliminated from the sequel to the major race in 1997 was when Greg Norman dropped out of the Masters and the US Open.

PGA The 50-year-old rose to the top of the championship Phil Mickelson (-5), who played 69 strokes on Friday. He shares the top spot with a South African Louis Oosthuizenin with.

Recovering from knee surgery Brooks Koepka has missed one stroke (-4) from the lead pair.

Mickelson is chasing the sixth major race win of his career.

With the victory, Mickelson became the oldest champion in the history of major races. American Julius Boros won the PGA Championship at the age of 48 in 1968.

“There is still a long way to go. I look forward to the weekend rounds, ”Mickelson told AFP.

Due to corona restrictions, about 10,000 spectators were admitted to the auditorium. It was on the minds of the players.

“The audience encouragement was something special. It hasn’t been heard in a long time, ”Mickelson said.

Oosthuizen, the winner of the 2010 British Open, started Friday’s round wildly. He made three birdies in the first six holes. The result of 68 strokes was the best on Friday. The Japanese did the same Hideki Matsuyama, who won the Masters tournament in Augusta at Easter.

Matsuyama continues the race with a split fourth place.

Those in trouble in Thursday’s opening round Rory McIlroy (75 + 72) and Jordan Spieth (73 + 75) stood up on Friday and persevered. McIlroy’s difference to Mickelson is eight strokes.