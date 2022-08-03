Golf | Ursula Wikström secured the Finns’ major record and is playing in the British Open for the 10th time

Four Finns will play in the same prestigious tournament for the first time, when the women compete on the Muirfield field in Scotland.

Golf Finnish professional players will make history in their sport from Thursday, when four Finns will participate in the women’s British Open.

The record was secured by an experienced Ursula Wikströmwho sealed his place in Monday’s qualifier in Scotland.

For Wikström, the British Open is already the tenth of his career.

“It’s nice to get a place to play, but now it was a bit difficult. In that sense, the preparation is a little different”, Wikström referred to Monday’s qualifying competition in STT’s telephone interview.

Wikström gets a Finnish club in the race Matilda of Castren, Tiia from Koivisto and Sanna from Nuutisten, who played the previous women’s prestigious tournament Evian Championship in France in July. The transformation of a trio into a quartet is Finnish golf history in women’s major competitions.

“It’s always nice when Suomi-golf does well,” said Wikström.

Ladies play their fifth and final tournament of the season at Muirfield in North Berwick. The field is familiar from men’s major competitions, but for women its gates will open for tournament use for the first time.

“This is a great course, and at the British Open the setting is always right,” Wikstöm said after Tuesday’s practice round.

In Scotland, the players have to be prepared for the wind. At Muirfield, the fairways on the front and back fairways are laid out so that shots have to be weighted according to the direction of the tee. Sometimes the wind blows from the front, sometimes from behind or from the side. However, it was Scottishly warm during the practice round, and there was no use for the beanie.

Wikstrom enjoys exceptional accommodation at the tournament, as he lives five minutes away from the competition field and the qualifying field next to it. Several other players have to travel about 20 kilometers from Edinburgh.

“I have often played in this area in the Scottish Open and I sent a message to a familiar bed and breakfast owner to see if I could stay at his place. It turned out that he has already stopped the accommodation business and only accepts old acquaintances. We were lucky,” said Wikström.

The me form referred to Wikström and his spouse to Mika Wikström, who, however, is not carrying his wife’s clubs this time. On the court, “Unskin” is helped by a local man who was already in the role of caddy during the qualifying.

Wikström has been playing professionally for 19 years, so he is no longer startled even by a prestigious tournament. Early in his career, he looked up to seasoned professionals like the Brit Laura Davies, upwards.

“Most of these players are in their twenties. I respect these world leaders, but they are young,” 42-year-old Wikström laughed.

Wikström admits that the season has been difficult for him, because the game has been missing the last touch. However, there is still a lot left in the season, as there are more tournaments after the corona seasons, and the games continue into November.

“The number one goal here is to be able to play for the weekend as well,” said Wikström.