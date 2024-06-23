Sunday, June 23, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Golf | Ursula Wikström secured her competition place in Paris for the Olympic tournament

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 23, 2024
in World Europe
0
Golf | Ursula Wikström secured her competition place in Paris for the Olympic tournament
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Ursula Wikström lost by five strokes to Marta Martin of Spain, who won the race with her final score of -12.

Ursula Wikström came third on Sunday in the Czech Republic in the women’s golf European tour competition. With a final result of -12, he lost to Spain, who won the race To Marta Martin five strokes.

On the final day, Wikström played the result -6. The only blemish for the gambler, who sank eight birdies, came on the 13th fairway with a double bogey.

– There was a chance for a good day. In the back, I went to adjust a bit, but luckily I was able to break the cycle quite quickly, Wikström summed up in the press release.

Even more significant than the final ranking was the fact that the ranking practically guaranteed Wikström a place in the Olympic Games in Paris.

The Finnish success was complemented by Sanna Nuutinenwho with a result of -9 shared the eighth place in the competition.

#Golf #Ursula #Wikström #secured #competition #place #Paris #Olympic #tournament

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]