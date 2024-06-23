Golf | Ursula Wikström secured her competition place in Paris for the Olympic tournament

Golf|Ursula Wikström lost by five strokes to Marta Martin of Spain, who won the race with her final score of -12.

Ursula Wikström came third on Sunday in the Czech Republic in the women’s golf European tour competition. With a final result of -12, he lost to Spain, who won the race To Marta Martin five strokes.

On the final day, Wikström played the result -6. The only blemish for the gambler, who sank eight birdies, came on the 13th fairway with a double bogey.

– There was a chance for a good day. In the back, I went to adjust a bit, but luckily I was able to break the cycle quite quickly, Wikström summed up in the press release.

Even more significant than the final ranking was the fact that the ranking practically guaranteed Wikström a place in the Olympic Games in Paris.

The Finnish success was complemented by Sanna Nuutinenwho with a result of -9 shared the eighth place in the competition.