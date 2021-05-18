Golf | Two Finns play historically in the same golf major competition in the United States

Kalle Samooja and Sami Välimäki are involved in the struggle for the main pot of 1.6 million euros in the PGA Championship.

In professional golf sports history will be made this week when two Finnish players participate in the same major competition.

The US PGA Championship, to be played in the state of South Carolina in the United States, collects the world’s golf cream for the demanding The Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, among them a Nokia Sami Välimäki and Turku resident Kalle Samooja.

The Ryder Cup, a golf match between the United States and Europe, was played in the same place in 1991, when the course opened. The US won by 14.5-13.5 at the time.

The Ocean Course is the longest of all major courses (7,175 meters) and is also considered the most difficult course.

The PGA Championship begins on Thursday and ends on Sunday, when the winner of the race will receive a grand prize of nearly two million dollars, 1.6 million euros.

In total, there is a prize money of eleven million dollars, nine million euros in the pot. 156 players have been qualified, less than half of whom will advance to the last two rounds.

In preliminary estimates the biggest favorites this time are Northern Irish Rory McIlroy, Spanish John Rahm and Americans Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

After a long break, McIlroy finally got a taste of victory two weeks ago when he was number one at the Wells Fargo Championship in Maryland. McIlroy cashed in from $ 1.5 million.

However, McIlroy has not won a major turn in seven years.

“Now would be the time. I’m just trying my best, and hopefully I’ll get even more major wins before my career ever ends, ”McIlroy said at a PGA Championship press conference.

Japanese Hideki Matsuyama won the first major race of the season at the Masters Tournament at Easter.

Kalle Samooja practicing in Naanantali in July 2019.­

Samoan is now playing for the first time in Major. Välimäki was eliminated in the previous year’s US Open.

In addition to the top 50, other players have been invited to the US PGA Championship in recent years, and shortly before the race, they will be among the top 100 on the world list. This is the possibility of Samoan.

Mikko Ilosen and the best place of the Finns (7th) in Majori is in the PGA Championship from 2014. In addition to Ilonen, Finns have played in the majors before Samooja and Välimäki Mikko Korhonen.