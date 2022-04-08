Quite motivated are each and every one of the members of the Los Mochis Country Club Golf Academy team for their participation in the National Championship of the discipline to be held in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León from April 30 to May 3.

There are a total of eight outstanding local athletes who will take the proud representation of our city in the difficult competition where all the states of our Mexican Republic will take part with an approximate participation of 800 golfers.

“It is a very difficult competition because the best of our country will be competing, but we have the confidence to do a good job because our boys have quality and are working very hard to stand out in the event,” said Professor Felipe Menchaca at a press conference. this Friday afternoon held in the same golf courses of the Los Mochis Country Club.

The Los Mochis team is made up of Sofía Verónica Quiñónez Artola, Carolina Morales, Matías Rojo, Mateo Espinoza, Salvador Rojo, Max Labastida, Isaac Álvarez and Nicolás Vega who have declared themselves quite excited to have the opportunity to represent our city in such an important national competition after having achieved the ticket in the Regional Tournament held a few days ago in La Paz, Baja California Sur in a process that has taken about four to five months of intense work.