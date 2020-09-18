Golf | Tiia Koivisto has a career opening victory on the European Challenge Tour

Tiia Koivisto continued his Finnish success on the European Challenge Tour for Golf Women when he won a race in the Czech Republic that ended on Friday. The victory was 26-year-old Koivisto’s first at the challenger level.

On the par 72 field, Koivisto hit a total of nine under a pair. In the final round on Friday, he rose from two strokes to victory over the Englishman Cara Gainerin. The win eventually came to Gainer with a difference of two strokes.

Koivisto was close to victory a couple of weeks ago in Switzerland, but he was eventually his fourth friend Sanna Nuutinen winning the race.

“This feels awesome. I was pretty close to Switzerland, but now I’ve finally done it. I’m so glad, “prize money of EUR 6 000 acknowledged Koivisto hehkutteli tour pages.