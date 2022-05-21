Sunday, May 22, 2022
Golf | Tiia Koivisto golfed her first win on a European tour, won a place in the major tournament

May 21, 2022
in World Europe
Koivisto became the fourth Finn to win a women’s European tour.

Finnish golfer Tiia Koivisto won the women’s European tour competition that culminated in France on Saturday. He was after three rounds of levels in Australia Whitney Hillier with a score of six under a pair and bent his opponent in the replay.

Koivisto became the fourth Finn to win a women’s European tour. Before him, the winners have time Minea Blomqvist-Kakko twice (in 2004 and 2008), Riikka Hakkarainen (2006) and Matilda Castren (2021). The recent winner received a prize money of € 37,500.

European tour Twitter according to Koivisto, he earned a place at the end of July in a major tournament competing in France, the first of his career for him.


