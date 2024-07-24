Golf | Tiger Woods was not allowed to caddy his son’s tournament

Golf|Woods watched his son Charlie’s tournament in the stands.

Golf to be counted among the best players of all time Tiger Woods 15 year old boy Charlie Woods failed to advance to the US Junior Amateur Championships. He shot 82 on Monday and 80 on Tuesday. The total score of 22 over par was only enough for the second place in the competition held in the Detroit area.

Fifteen-time major winner Tiger Woods was there to watch his son’s shots, but was not allowed to act as Charlie’s caddy according to the rules of the tournament.

Father and son have also appeared on golf courses as a playing pair. They have participated in the PNC championships and finished second in the parent-child series at best in 2021.

The United States Junior Amateur Championship has been a significant step in the career of many future top golfers. Tiger Woods won the tournament in 1991, 1992 and 1993. Besides him, only Jordan Spieth (2009 and 2011) has won the competition more than once.

The winner of this year’s high-level junior competition will be determined on Saturday, when the 36-hole final will be played. The winner will qualify for the 2025 US Open.