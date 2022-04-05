Golf | Tiger Woods, recovering from a serious car accident, plans to compete in the Masters tournament later this week

Woods said Tuesday that the recovery to competition has gone well.

Everyone one of the most significant golfers of all time Tiger Woods plans to return from a nearly one-and-a-half-year race break in a major race at the Masters starting on Thursday, which he has won five times.

American Woods reportedly announced the matter Tuesday night at a media conference held at the Masters Arena in Augusta National, Georgia.

“With these prospects, I’m going to play. My recovery has gone well. I have been very excited about how I have recovered day by day, ”Woods said in front of the media.

Woods responded in the affirmative when asked if he had recovered so well that he believed he could win the Masters.

“I can hit the ball just fine. I have no doubts about what I can do playfully. Walking is that hard part, ”Woods, 46, said.

With recovery Woods pointed out that he was seriously injured in a car accident in February 2021 in California.

The worst injuries were to his right leg. Woods has said in the past that amputation of the leg was delayed, according to doctors.

Woods, who has achieved 15 major wins in his career, has been seen competing only once after the accident. This happened in December last year when Woods attended his son Charlien with a two-day invitation to the PNC Championship for major winners and their families.

The last time Woods appeared in the official competition was in the second year of the Masters, which was only played in November 2020 due to the corona pandemic.

Woods has previously competed in the Masters 23 times. Already last week, he went to test how to walk on the hilly Augusta field and how to recover from it.

More practice was accumulated on Sunday and Monday, with thousands of spectators watching him play.

Many of his fellow players who have seen Woods practice have said in the past that he is confident he is ready to compete.