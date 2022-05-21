Golf | Tiger Woods played the third worst round of his major career: “It feels sore”

Woods recorded five consecutive bogies (one over a pair) for the first time in his major career in a round played in cold, windy and rainy weather.

Golf capital letter Tiger Woods limped his tremendous career to the third-worst round in major tournaments when he played in the third round of the PGA Championship with 79 strokes, or nine over par.

The reading is his worst at the PGA Championships, with only the worst in the majors at the 2002 British Open 3rd round 81 (10 over a pair) and the 2015 US Open 1st round 80 (10 over a pair).

Woods recorded five consecutive bogies (one over a pair) for the first time in his major career, in holes 9-13, in a round played in cold, windy and rainy weather. After three rounds, or 54 holes, he is in the overall score of 222, or 12 over a pair.

“I didn’t do anything right. The good shots were low and the end result was quite high, ”Woods said.

Woods has made a return to the racing fields this spring after a serious injury from last year’s car accident. After his lap on Saturday, he wasn’t entirely sure if he would play in the final round of the tournament on Sunday.

“Well, it feels painful. Let’s see how it goes now, ”Woods, who received treatment after rounds on his right foot, said.