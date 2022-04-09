Golf | Tiger Woods mania is crystallized in the TV company’s special selection: Woods was shown a snack instead of the top players

Woods is relentlessly tracked at the expense of other players ’visibility.

Golf star Tiger Woods made a return to reality after a long hiatus and the man’s grip on the Masters has been followed with unprecedented enthusiasm.

For Woods, participating in the first value tournament of the season in Augusta, Georgia is a return to the top of golf. Woods, 46, was seriously injured in a car accident just 14 months ago.

Woods made his way to the last two rounds. He played for +2 on Friday’s round and shared 19th place.

Although the level of the game isn’t quite enough to win the race, Woods’ grips have been followed relentlessly – even with astonishing enthusiasm.

The culmination was seen in Friday’s round, when watching the top players who were putting down was interrupted on a TV broadcast and we moved on to show Woods eating a sandwich.

The choice sparked discussion and joke on social media.

“We’re now suspending the broadcast of eating a Tiger Woods sandwich to show off a little bit of golf, apologies for this,” betting company Paddy Power acknowledged on Twitter.