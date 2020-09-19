Golf | Tiger Woods experienced the same fate as Sami Välimäki: no matter for the US Open

After two rounds, Patrick Reed of the United States is in the lead with a score of -4.

22 years old Sami Välimäki the contract for the golf major tournament at the US Open at Winged Foot in New York ended after two rounds. Välimäki’s result +14 fell far short of the +6 result required for the last two rounds.

Välimäki’s chances practically failed on opening day Thursday, when he played a score of 78 (+8). On Friday, Välimäki’s result was 76 (+6). Välimäki played golf for the first time in a value tournament.

US Open triple winner Tiger Woods experienced the same fate as Välimäki: no matter for further rounds. Woods was still in the overtime after the opening day with a score of 73 (+3), but on Friday the golf superstar played a score of 77 (+7), so he was four strokes away from the playoffs.

“In this field, it’s absolutely important to hit the fairways and I didn’t do it. It’s frustrating that I’m not here this weekend, ”Woods said, according to news agency Reuters.

“There’s one more major tournament left.”

The last value tournament of the season, the Masters, will be played in August in Augusta.

US Open Situation 36/72 after hole, par 70:

136 strokes (4 under a pair): Patrick Reed USA 66 + 70,

137 (–3): Bryson DeChambeau USA 69 + 68,

138 (–2): Rafa Cabrera Bello Spain 68 + 70, Harris English USA 68 + 70, Justin Thomas USA 65 + 73,

139 (-1): Jason Kokrak USA 68 + 71,

… 154 (+14): Sami Välimäki Finland 78 + 76.