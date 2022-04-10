Monday, April 11, 2022
Golf | Tiger Woods collapsed in the third round of the Masters tournament

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 10, 2022
in World Europe
Scheffler is in supportive leadership before the final round.

Golf star Tiger Woodsin hopes for a triumphant return to the greens were hit by a knockout in the third round of the U.S. Masters on Saturday. Woods collapsed overall to share 41st place.

Woods played the weakest Masters round of his career, as many as six over a pair, meaning he used 78 strokes per round. Woods is 16 strokes behind their first Masters winner, the US Scottie Scheffler.

“It was as if I had hit a thousand putt on the greens,” Woods described his need for the third round.

Scheffler, who leads the first value tournament of the season in Augusta, Georgia, has a strong grip on the Masters win, as Australia’s second-place finisher before the final round Cameron Smith is three beats from the tip.

