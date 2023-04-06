Golf | Those who played on the Saudi Arabian tour are returning to the Masters tournament

Winning the Masters tournament is every top golfer’s dream. The winner gets to wear the legendary green jacket.

Golf the first prestigious tournament of the peak season, the Masters Tournament, is traditionally played at Augusta National Golf Club for the 87th time now.

In addition to the Masters, the men’s major tournaments include the PGA Championship (Oak Hill Country Club, Los Angeles) in May, the US Open (Country Club, Los Angeles) in June and The Open (Royal Liverpool Hoylake) in July.

An American a year ago Scottie Scheffler had time to be the number one player in the world rankings for the first time for three weeks, when a victory immediately came.

Only a Welshman had previously been able to do something similar Ian Woosnam in 1991 and he too in the Masters.

Scheffler will go to the Masters starting on Thursday as the number one player on the list again. However, you have to go back a long way in the history of the tournament to find a player who has won the Masters in consecutive years: Tiger Woods 2001 and 2002.

Woods has donned the Masters green winner’s jacket five times. In the world rankings, the 47-year-old Woods is currently not even among the thousand players (1001st).

A year ago, Woods played semi-fit after recovering from a car crash. Due to the crash, he did not compete for 508 days, but was still 47th at Augusta.

Last summer, he was knocked out of the playoffs at The Open in Scotland. Since then, he has hit the ball in just one contest.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy toured the Augusta course together during practice on Monday.

World list two Rory McIlroy has won a lot in his career but never the Masters. Last year he was second and lost to Scheffler by three strokes.

On Monday, the Northern Irishman played a practice round with Woods in Augusta. Friends have a good time together.

On a good day, McIlroy is unbeatable, but he can fall into mistakes at crucial moments. At least you won’t get caught up in the experience. He received an invitation letter to the Masters for the 15th time.

Jon Rahm enters the Masters ranked third in the world. At his best, the Spaniard was fourth in 2018. This season he has won three PGA tournaments, but the last three have gone under the bench partly due to illness.

However, Rahm’s punching power and range of punches should not be underestimated.

Next up are the Americans in the world rankings Patrick Cantlay and Max Homa are ready to fight for victory.

Cantlay has played well over the past two months. Cantlay’s strength is openings and approaches.

Viktor Hovland hits the ball from the bunker at Augusta. Xander Schauffele, the seventh in the world ranking from the United States, follows next to him.

In the top ten of the world list, there is a Nordic color in ninth place. Norwegian Viktor Hovland was third in the prestigious The Players Championship in March, which Scheffler won.

Hovland is playing in the Masters for the fourth time. Three years ago, he was tied for 21st place. There may be better things to come.

Jordan Spieth is only 16th on the world list, but the 2015 winner should not be forgotten from the top fight. This season, the American’s level of competition has varied from third place to qualifying.

In 2021 and 2022, Spieth won the PGA Tour in Texas and South Carolina on Easter Sunday. The winner of this year’s Masters will be decided specifically on Easter Sunday.

in the Master’s we will also see players who were not allowed there a year ago. These are the players who moved to the LIV tour financed by Saudi Arabia. The American professional organization PGA and LIV have signed a truce, at least for the time being.

Among the players on the LIV tour, Augusta will see, among others, a three-time winner Phil Mickelson, the 2020 winner Dustin Johnson and second in the same year Cameron Smith.

Three rounds and 54 holes are played at LIV, which also becomes the name of the tour expressed in Roman numerals. In the Masters, four rounds and 72 holes are played as usual.

The Masters prize pool is 15 million dollars, approximately 13.72 million euros. The winner’s share is 2.7 million dollars, 2.5 million euros. The 50th player of the competition will also receive another $38,550.

Ruutu shows the Masters as a one-time fee event from Thursday to Sunday.