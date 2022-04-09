Saturday, April 9, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Golf | The wrong position of the club stage dropped Sanna Nuutinen from the top fight in Thailand

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 9, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Tiia Koivisto became the top player in Finland.

Finland Sanna Nuutinen was a difficult day in Thailand in the third round of the women’s European tour and the men’s Asian tour.

On Saturday, three bogies and one double bog were recorded for Nuutinen, who is in the overall situation -7. In return, there was only one birdie on the scorecard in Pattaya.

In the total result -9 Tiia Koivisto passed Nuutinen as the best Finn, who still shared the top spot in the middle of the competition. Koivisto will share 18th place before Sunday’s final round, when Nuutinen dropped to 29th place.

“Swing slipped a little. The shoulder was in the wrong position a couple of degrees, ”Nuutinen told Golfpiste website.

Leadership is shared by Thailand Phachara Khongwatmai and South Korea Bio Kim with a result of -14.

#Golf #wrong #position #club #stage #dropped #Sanna #Nuutinen #top #fight #Thailand

See also  War of Ukraine The badly injured Irpin on the outskirts of Kiev was recaptured from Russian forces - Photos and video show the destruction of the city
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Egyptian students design a robot that reduces environmental pollution sources

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.