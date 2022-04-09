Golf | The wrong position of the club stage dropped Sanna Nuutinen from the top fight in Thailand

Tiia Koivisto became the top player in Finland.

Finland Sanna Nuutinen was a difficult day in Thailand in the third round of the women’s European tour and the men’s Asian tour.

On Saturday, three bogies and one double bog were recorded for Nuutinen, who is in the overall situation -7. In return, there was only one birdie on the scorecard in Pattaya.

In the total result -9 Tiia Koivisto passed Nuutinen as the best Finn, who still shared the top spot in the middle of the competition. Koivisto will share 18th place before Sunday’s final round, when Nuutinen dropped to 29th place.

“Swing slipped a little. The shoulder was in the wrong position a couple of degrees, ”Nuutinen told Golfpiste website.

Leadership is shared by Thailand Phachara Khongwatmai and South Korea Bio Kim with a result of -14.