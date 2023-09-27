Golf | The video shows that Novak Djokovic’s shots also work in golf – the Serbian star beamed at Zlatan

“He’s the best at everything he does,” Djokovic said of the Swedish legend.

Tennis the number one name in the men’s world rankings Novak Djokovic also enjoys holding a golf club.

On Wednesday, Djokovic participated in the star-studded event organized under the traditional Ryder Cup, including a soccer player Gareth Bale and an F1 driver Carlos Sainz with.

Djokovic and retired from football greens Zlatan Ibrahimović are friends, so the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet asked the Serbian star how Zlatan would do with golf.

“If he starts golfing, then he’s the best. He’s the best at everything he does,” Djokovic replied.

“However, I think he likes martial arts more.”

Even Djokovic, who has won 24 grand slam tournaments in tennis, convinced the golf audience on Wednesday by hitting the 16th fairway with his opening straight to the green.

“Of course, it’s more comfortable for me to hit the tennis ball with a tennis racket, but I don’t think I was lost here either. I had some great shots and some good holes.”

Djokovic’s excellent shot was shared video On the Ryder Cup account, the message service in X, i.e. the former Twitter.

The Ryder Cup, which starts on Friday and ends on Sunday, will be played in Guidonia Montecelio, part of the metropolitan area of ​​Rome.

The best golf professionals in Europe and the United States play against each other in teams of 12.