Golf | The US Open saw the nightmare of six Putin – self-control betrayed outside the putting green

Danny Lee’s third round ended with unusual characters.

Golfin The US Open saw many memorable events, one of which, however, was not very flattering to its author.

Bryson DeChambeau took the first major tournament win of his career and is known by the nickname Captain America Patrick Reed hit hole-in-one right on the opening day.

However, the third round saw something quite rare for the major tournament, as the New Zealand Danny Lee stepped into the 18th hole to putt.

Leen the first putt was about 1.2 feet from the hole, but the ball curved past from the left. Next up was the 1.7-meter putt, which also passed.

The third putt was less than 1.8 meters long, and passed again. The 2.1-meter fourth putt also slipped past, and Lee didn’t even seem serious about trying to end his nightmares.

In the fifth putt, the ball was only 114 inches from the hole, but still did not sink. Eventually, the sixth putt, which started from the longest, 2.3 meters, sank.

The result was nine strokes from the hole and a pentathlon. In total, Lee used 78 strokes in the round, or eight over a pair. In previous rounds he had played with 70 and 75 strokes.

Lee walked calmly away from the putting green, but anger and frustration erupted to strike the putter to the side of the club bag. Lee later announced that he would suspend the tournament due to a wrist injury.

With the handover, Lee also lost the prize money, which is at least about $ 21,000.