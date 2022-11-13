Golf | The unvaccinated Swede will not make it to the United States to pursue the historic prize

Linn Grant would have a spot in the LPGA Tour Finals, but she can’t travel to the United States.

Finland golf’s number one woman Matilda Castren aims at this week’s competition in Florida to climb into the top 60 on the LPGA tour’s points list this season and thus a place in the tour’s final next week.

Instead, Sweden’s number one player Lynn Grant would be entitled, based on the previous results of the season, to participate in the finals, where a record prize pool of seven million dollars will be distributed.

Even now, however, there are, among other things, According to Golfweek it’s clear that Grant, 23, won’t be seen chasing the $2 million prize, the largest ever in women’s golf.

The reason is that Grant cannot travel to the United States because he has not received the corona vaccine. Grant has not wanted to say publicly why he has not been vaccinated.

“It’s something I want to keep to my family and team,” Grant said in the release.

Grant has been so successful in LPGA tour events played outside the United States that she is ranked 51st on the points list, which would give her a place in the finals.

In June Grant made history when she became the first woman to win a men’s European Tour event.

At that time, Grant won the Scandinavia Mixed competition, which was a joint competition of the women’s and men’s European tours, with a difference of nine strokes to the next one in Sweden.

In addition, she has won three races on the women’s European tour and leads the season’s points list. In the world list, Grant is ranked 25th as the best Swede.