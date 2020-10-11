Golf | The top player’s hoodie was buzzing: “It’s cool to talk about this”

Tyrrell Hatton plans to donate a similar hoodie she has worn in this week’s contest to her ten Twitter-selected Twitter followers.

English top golf player Tyrrell Hatton has been the subject of a European tour competition currently taking place near London.

The reason is not that Hatton, who ranks 15th on the world list, was in the lead before Sunday’s final round. She has attracted more attention with her dress.

In social in the media, many golf lovers have at least wondered and resented between the lines that 28-year-old Hatton has been wearing a hoodie in the race.

Of course, Hatton has also gained a lot of supporters on social media. At the same time, many have wondered what could be wrong or questionable about wearing a hoodie.

So it’s a code of dress for golf that has evoked hilarity outside of the sport over the years.

Golf is a well – known tradition that respects traditions, but players have been moving in a more relaxed direction for a long time. Of course, you can still see in the fields, for example, those who want to wear plaid pants.

In professional golf, male players are still forced to wear long trousers in competitions, even in 35 degree heat, but on practice days the use of shorts has been allowed for several years.

Hatton is by no means the first player to compete in hoodie. Such was used by at least the top American player, third on the world list Justin Thomas newly.

Hatton said he was surprised by the uproar caused by his hoodies.

“Hoodies look good, and there’s no reason why there’s a problem with that. This has given rise to a debate, and this divides opinions. However, I find it cool that this is being talked about. It would be good for people to be open to the idea of ​​making the sport more relaxed instead of being a little snobbish, ”Hatton told Reuters.

Hatton announced on Twitter that he was raffling off ten hoodies among his followers and asked those willing to report his size.