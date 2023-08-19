Golf | The top lap brought Lauri Ruuska back to the top in Vierumäki

Ruuska played his Saturday round seven shots under par.

Second top round raised Lauri Ruuskan back to first place in the Finnish competition of the European golf challenger tour in Vierumäki.

Ruuska, 29, hit seven birdies and rounded Vierumäki’s Cooke course with 64 strokes, which is seven strokes under par.

The three-round total of 193 strokes is no less than 20 strokes under par.

The Finnish golfer opened the competition on Thursday with an even better round and only 59 shots (–12). On Friday, Ruuska used 70 strokes in his round (–1).

Scottish Jack McDonald there is a tight race with Ruuska for the win. He played his Saturday round four under par and fell two strokes back to second place.

McDonald has had an even series at Vierumäki: the number of shots in the rounds are 63, 65 and 67 and the total score is 18 shots under par.

The third Czech Filip Mrůzek (–13) is seven strokes away from Ruuska. The second best Finn in the competition Oliver Lindell (–11) shares sixth place.

Vierumäki no holes in one were hit on Saturday.

On Friday, an Englishman succeeded in the trick Steven Brown and Italian Jacopo Vecchi Fossa. The hole in one party was started on Thursday by an Englishman Angus Flanagan.

The Finnish leg of the European challenger tour, i.e. the continent’s second tour, has been played in Vierumäki since 2016, and its prize money is 250,000 euros.