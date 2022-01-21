Golf | The tangle in the final round ruined Matilda Castren’s opening day in Orlando: “The game felt really rusty”

Castren shares 21st place in the 29-player invitation,

Matilda Castrenin the golf season started well and badly in the United States.

The Finnish golfer started his third season on the LPGA tour late Thursday in Finnish time, but the last holes on the opening day went badly for him.

Castren shares 21st place in the 29-player invitation. The final double bog and two bogs raised the score to 73 (+1).

“The end was annoying but otherwise I’m happy. I got a little tired of it at the end of the round, and it felt like I was in my legs, ”Castren said in a statement.

The LPGA Tournament of Champions will be played at Lake Nona Field in Orlando.

Castren, who flew to Orlando after a two-month race break, admitted there is still little to look for with the game.

“It was a special round. The game felt really rusty, even though I made a few birdies at the beginning. He noticed that it was the first round of the season and had not played for a long time. ”

The race is led by Mexico Gaby Lopez with a result of -5.

Castren’s race continues on Friday. In the invitational competition, everyone plays four rounds.