Golf | The surprising hole-in-one was revealed to the player only after going to the toilet

Greyson Sigg got some good news when he came out of the bathroom.

Golf At the PGA tour race in Mayakoba, a special situation was seen over the weekend, when the hole-in-one went completely unnoticed by the hitter and others on the field.

Greyson Sigg hit the ball straight into the hole on the 10th hole of the course, but did not notice his perfect success.

“I birdied the ninth hole and found out on the next one that I had to go to the bathroom. I hit my opening pretty quickly and saw that it was a good shot,” Sigg said.

“We didn’t see the ball go in and nobody really reacted. I threw my club in my caddy and went to the bathroom. When I came back, one of the staff congratulated me on the hole-in-one.”

However, the success did not help Siggi very high, instead he was in a shared 42nd place in the final results.