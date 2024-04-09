Golf | The star player's ingenious trick is spreading on the internet – the video made the viewers go crazy

The clubhouse located on the golf course can be used according to the rules.

American Jordan Spieth used the rules of golf in an angular way over the weekend. In the third round of the Texas Open in San Antonio, Spieth hit his opening 18th hole into the trees to the left.

Spieth tried to clear the situation with a high slice, but the result was an embarrassing hit on the first branch. The ball drifted farther than before behind the concrete drainage structure. From there, Spieth was unable to hit the ball into the fairway.

After assessing the situation, Spieth asked the competition judge about the interpretation of the rules if he hit the ball on the roof of the clubhouse, which was located about a hundred meters away. According to the judge, the house was part of the playing area, so Spieth would get a free drop if he succeeded. Thus tells PGA Tour website.

Spieth took a risk and hit the ball with his wedge on the roof of the clubhouse, where it rolled into the gutter. Thus, Spieth got a free drop and was able to fly the ball onto the green with his next shot.

Spieth's ingenious trick garnered a lot of attention on social media. The beating was described as, among other things, incomprehensible, unfortunate and unintelligent.

The race in San Antonio ended on Sunday with the American Akshaya Bhatian to the party. He defeated his countryman with repeated punches by Denny McCarthy. Spieth ended up tied for tenth place in the final results.

The first major competition of the golf season, the Masters, will be played in the United States this week. Spieth, 30, won the Masters in 2015.